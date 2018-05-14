‘Project Runway’ to Return to Bravo

Project Runway will be returning to its original network, Bravo, after a seasons-long run on Lifetime due to a deal with the Weinstein Company.

The Heidi Klum-hosted show premiered on Bravo in 2004, airing its first five seasons on the network before moving to A&E-owned Lifetime due to negotiations by the Weinstein Company, who owned the series. The show remained on Lifetime through its 16th season but will be moving back to Bravo for Season 17 due to A&E filing documents earlier this year to terminate its deal with the Weinstein Company for the show.

In November, A&E notified the company that it was in breach of its contract regarding the series due to the sexual harassment allegations against company co-founder Harvey Weinstein. The agreement was formally canceled in January.

In 2016, Lifetime had announced that it renewed Project Runway for three more seasons, but the deal’s termination allowed for a new deal between the NBCUniversal network and Lantern Entertainment to bring the show back to Bravo.

Lantern’s bid to acquire the assets of the Weinstein Company was approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court on May 8, and the agreement with Bravo is subject to Lantern closing that deal.

“Project Runway is coming back where it all started, it’s coming home on Bravo,” the network’s Andy Cohen announced during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York, Deadline reports.

“We are beyond excited to reboot Project Runway at the network where it all began. Leaning into the creative process in an entertaining way has always been part of Bravo’s DNA, and Project Runway perfectly captures that,” said Frances Berwick, President Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “This franchise will be an important cornerstone to complement Bravo’s original premium scripted and unscripted slate, and we expect it to drive the same level of fan-dom and passion as we experienced last time it was on Bravo.”

The agreement also allows Bravo to produce any Project Runway spinoffs.

“As we anticipate formally completing the acquisition process, the opportunity to return Project Runway to its original home at Bravo and foster a long-term and productive partnership with NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment is an exciting first step for Lantern Entertainment,” said Co-Presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. “We share Bravo’s enthusiasm to reinvigorate the series and are incredibly grateful for everyone who has had a hand in making Project Runway the flagship franchise that it is today.”

Photo Credit: Lifetime