Heidi Klum Returning to ‘Project Runway’ After 8 Years

Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway after exiting the hit competition series in 2018, PEOPLE reports. The 51-year-old model will return to the runway for Season 21 as the series returns later this year on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

Project Runway Season 21 will air 10 weekly episodes on the Disney-owned Freeform network sometime in 2025 before being available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, according to Variety. The show, which originally launched on Bravo before moving to Lifetime and back to Bravo, has yet to announce an official premiere date or the Season 21 judges.



Klum’s return comes eight years after she stepped away following Season 16, having originally hosted the show from 2004 to 2017. The German model won an Emmy Award in 2013 for Project Runway alongside co-host Tim Gunn and was nominated nine times during her hosting tenure on the show.

tim gunn and heidi klum at the Project Runway fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

After the 2017 season of Project Runway, both Klum and Gunn exited the series together. “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement at the time. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

When Klum and Gunn left Project Runway, they launched their own fashion design competition, Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video, which ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2022. Model Karli Kloss took over as Project Runway host for the next two seasons, with Siriano acting as mentor. Siriano then took over for Kloss in Seasons 19 and 20, serving as both mentor and host.

Notable Project Runway alum include top fashion designer Christian Siriano, who won Season 4 of the show, as well as Irina Shabayeva and Gunnar Deatherage, among others.