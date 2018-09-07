Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum Leaving ‘Project Runway’ for New Show

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving Project Runway for greener runways at Amazon.

The longtime hosts of Project Runway are leaving the reality competition series after 16 seasons for a new fashion series at Amazon, continuing their professional partnership.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Gunn also issued a statement announcing the news.

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before,” Gunn said. “Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

The new series promises “to appeal to a global audience who re entertained by competition, storytelling and authenticity,” according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The show will team up with Amazon Fashion to create a shoppable experience for viewers are home.

“Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The show became wildly successful, and in turn, Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

It was previously unknown if Klum and Gunn would return to Project Runway after it was announced in May that the show would be moving to Bravo after nearly 10 years on Lifetime.