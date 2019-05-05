Pregnant Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Adorable ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ Photo

There’s a whole new generation of Gym, Tan, Laundry!

While celebrating a sprinkle for her unborn third child, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an adorable photo of almost all the Jersey Shore children.

In the photos Polizzi shared on Instagram Saturday, her 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie was all smiles sitting between brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6, and her best friend Meilani Alexandra, 4, whose mom is Polizzi’s best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley. (Farley is also mom to 3-year-old Greyson Valor with estranged husband Roger Mathews).

The youngest Jersey Shore family member was also in attendance, with Deena Cortese’s 3-month-old son Christopher John cradled in Meilani’s lap.

“Jersey Shore 2.0 minus Grey, Arianna & Amabella,” Polizzi, 31, captioned the photo, noting that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia were both absent as well.

Polizzi is currently expecting a little boy to be named Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle, which they announced on Thanksgiving with an adorable photo shoot of their two little ones with a sonogram.

Since then, she’s been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy, including a bumpdate last week that revealed the MTV star was more than ready to bring the new baby into her home.

“Almost time to meet you, Nugget!” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her bump in the mirror, adding in the hashtags, “#ImReadyForYouBaby.”

Even after giving birth, however, the reality personality told PEOPLE she only plans to take a couple days off from her appearances for MTV as well as her work with her clothing line and boutique.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet when asked about maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

With all that weighing on her, it at least looks like Polizzi had a sprinkle to remember, with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star writing on Instagram after the celebration, “Had such an amazing sprinkle! My family did amazing spoiling baby Angelo! … I’m a lucky girl.”

