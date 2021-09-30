Porsha Williams is handing in her peach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is losing another fan-favorite cast member after Cynthia Bailey announced earlier this week she would be leaving the show. Williams announced her exit from the Bravo show after 10 years on Instagram Thursday, calling it “a difficult decision” to make.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she began a lengthy statement. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Thanking Bravo, the RHOA production team and Andy Cohen, Williams said she had “so much love and endless gratitude” for her Bravo family and supporters. “You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you,” she wrote. Williams teased a return to TV “very soon,” alongside the release of her memoir in November. “As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉” she concluded.

Cohen was quick to call for Williams’ return in the comment section, writing, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs seemed to drop a hint as to Williams’ next endeavor in her own comment, writing, “Wishing you all the success and happiness you deserve !! Can’t wait to see you on my screen in November and watch you shine in all you do👏👏👑💕💕💋👧🏼”

Just Monday, Williams’ longtime co-star Cynthia Bailey announced she was not returning to RHOA after 13 seasons. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”