'RHOA': Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Co-Star's Ex-Husband

✖

On Monday evening, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shocked the Bravo community by confirming her relationship with Simon Guobadia. Williams' new beau is the estranged husband of Falynn Guobadia, who appeared as a "friend of" on the most recent season of RHOA. On Instagram, Williams not only confirmed that she and Simon are an item, but she also noted that she and Falynn are no longer friends.

Williams began her caption by writing that her relationship with Simon began a month ago and that they are already "crazy in love." She continued, "I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most." The Bravo personality went on to provide some "facts" about their relationship to fans, including a timeline of the pair's relationship and Simon's divorce from Falynn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Williams wrote that Simon filed for divorce in January and that she had "nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them." She continued to write that she and Falynn are no longer friends and that Simon's divorce has been finalized. The reality star added, "Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives." Williams noted that Simon and her ex, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares daughter Pilar Jhena "PJ" McKinley, are "being respectful and supportive" of her happiness amid this new relationship and that they are both committed to being positive role models for PJ.

"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!" Williams continued. "It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P." The RHOA star's relationship update comes less than a month after it was reported that Falynn and Simon had split. In late April, PEOPLE reported that the two broke up after "two years of marriage and five years of friendship." Falynn wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children. This mutual decision was not made lightly and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."