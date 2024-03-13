Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky for Airing Family Drama

Paris Hilton is condemning Mauricio Umansky's discussion of his drama with her family on Buying Beverly Hills. After the reality personality, who is separated from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, said he "got kind of f-ked" by his brother-in-law, Paris' dad Rick Hilton, in a clip from his Netflix show's upcoming season, the heiress took to Instagram to shut him down.

"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family – especially in the press," Hilton, 43, commented on the Queens of Bravo's Instagram account under the Season 2 clip. "Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."

In the sneak peek of Buying Beverly Hills, Umanksy, 53, opened up about the family fallout, saying, " I think I got kind of f-ked by Hilton and Hyland. And when I say f-ked, you know like today, I'm happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6% of their production."

Umansky said that at the time, he approached his brother-in-law, 68, telling him he wanted equity and to be a full partner at their real estate firm, but was allegedly turned down. While the real estate mogul was concerned leaving Hilton and Hyland would affect his wife's relationship with her sister, Rick's wife Kathy Hilton, Umansky claimed Kyle told him to go ahead. "Then I went home and I talked to Kyle. I go, 'This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you and your sister and your family. And I don't want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you're not comfortable,'" he recalled. "She was 100% supportive."

Umanksy would ultimately leave Hilton and Hyland to found The Agency, which led to Buying Beverly Hills. "I think Hilton and Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don't think poorly about them," Umansky continued in a confessional. "And I am Rick's brother-in-law. But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her." Umansky and Richards, 55, confirmed in July 2023 that they had separated.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, March 22.