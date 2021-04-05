'OutDaughtered' Star Michelle 'Mimi' Theriot Strikes Deal After DUI Arrest

✖

Six months after she was arrested for a DUI, OutDaughtered star Michelle "Mimi" Theriot has reportedly struck a deal that will keep her out of jail. According to TMZ, as part of the deal, the TLC star has entered a diversion program and, should she follow all provisions of her court order, her case will be dismissed entirely.

The outlet reports that the diversion program is a 1-year community supervision for first-time offenders. As part of her agreement with the district attorney, Theriot is also forbidden from consuming alcohol and using other controlled substances for a year. This includes staying away from bars. Theriot must also complete 24 hours of community service and a DWI education program and submit to random drug testing. She also cannot break any laws. Should she adhere to the order, her case will be dismissed. Theriot, who is the mother of OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby and is known as Gramma Mimi on the series, is said to be happy with the deal.

The deal with the DA comes just six months after Theriot was arrested in Texas for a DUI. According to reports, the reality star was taken into police custody just after midnight on Oct. 10 after authorities noticed her black Ford SUV "swerving while straddling the shoulder's solid white line" in League City, Texas. Authorities said that when they attempted to pull her over, Theriot was slow to stop. Once she did stop and pull over, police could smell the strong odor of perfume as they approached her vehicle, a method that police said some individuals use to conceal the odor of alcohol. Authorities reported that Theriot was lethargic at the time and was slurring her speech and her eyes were bloodshot. When asked if she had been drinking, Theriot reportedly told police she consumed two glasses of wine. She later changed her story and said that she had no glasses of wine but that she did have two Michelob Ultra beers. Theriot was asked to exit her vehicle and was said to have "stepped unsteadily out of the car… swaying back and forth." Authorities also said she failed several field sobriety tests and had to be stopped from trying to get back in her SUV. She was arrested and taken to jail.

TLC fans will know Theriot from OutDaughtered, the TLC series that documents the life of Danielle and Adam Busby, who, in April 2015, became parents to the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S. – Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. In total, the couple are parents to six children. Theriot, Busby's mother, frequently appears on the show and became a more prominent member of the series after moving from Louisiana to Texas to be closer to her grandchildren.