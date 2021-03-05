'OutDaughtered': Busby Family Gets a Snake Scare During River Adventure in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

The Busby family is getting a little too close to nature for comfort as a float down the river turns into a terrifying snake encounter in the new season of OutDaughtered, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and streaming on discovery+. Danielle and Adam Busby are embracing some summer fun with their extended family in a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Tuesday's episode, taking 5-year-old quintuplets Hazel, Olivia, Ava, Riley and Parker and big sister Blayke, 9, on an RV trip to explore the great outdoors.

Mom Danielle Busby explains of the day's water activities, "A big part of this RV trip was to literally take the girls out to the river, so we're going to get all of us — 17 of us — and go float." Floating down the river is a "right of passage for Texans," and Danielle said that while she and Adam have experienced the trip as adults, this will be a first for their girls.

That doesn't mean the trip is going to be super relaxing for all the adults involved. "We have five 5-year-olds," Danielle reminds the viewers. "We have to make sure that they hold onto their floats and not get swept away by the current." Adam chimes in, "We're gonna be out on that river for two-plus hours, and so we'll see how it goes."

It remains to be seen how the girls take to the river, but their parents have a pretty good guess. "With the quints, I don't quite know what to expect out on the river," Adam explains as Danielle signals she agrees. While Riley "likes doing new things," and Ava, Olivia and Parker are "pretty go with the flow" if they don't get worn out, Hazel has a "proven track record of not liking things the first time she does it," her dad shares.

That being said, Hazel tells the camera herself that she's excited to get out on the river, and she is "not nervous" as the "big girl" that she is. Once they get out on the river, everyone looks to be having a great time, and even Hazel is beaming as she takes in nature while gently making her way down the river with the group. "Now this is relaxing," Danielle says, calling it just what she needed to "bounce back" from the less savory parts of trip.

That all comes to a crashing halt when someone spots a snake swimming in the river alongside them, calling for all of the children to get in their floats and keep their bodies out of the river. It's a moment of panic as the whole crew screams and scrambles to get in their tubes, which ends with one of the quints crying out that she can't get back in. For the conclusion of the dramatic moment, OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and can also be streamed on discovery+