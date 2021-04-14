'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Shares Fears About Her Mystery Illness

✖

Danielle Busby is trying to manage her own anxiety about her ongoing health problems with the impact on her six daughters, 9-year-old Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker. The OutDaughtered mother shared her fears in Wednesday's episode of the TLC show after experiencing some incredibly troubling symptoms.

"I knew it was serious because I've never felt this ever in my life. I didn't know if I was having a heart attack," she told the camera. "I literally felt like my arm was literally going to explode. That's what it felt like inside." Husband Adam Busby recommended they go to the emergency room, but Danielle admitted in the moment she was mostly concerned with her daughters. "You instantly think about your kids. That instantly just rushes into your head," she said. "I still have a lot of life that I want to live with them, and am I not going to do that anymore?"

Returning from the hospital with a heart rate monitor doctors hoped would help them diagnose whatever was going on, Danielle knew she had to sit down her daughters and have a serious talk with them. "I know I have to tell the girls what's going on because they notice any little thing. 'You got new earrings.' 'You got your nails painted.' I mean, at some point they're going to notice and see this big, white, bulky thing on my chest, so we're going to tell them what it is, what it's for, what it's doing," she explained.

Still, she didn't want to scare the girls, noting that at such a young age, "more panic for them means more stress" for the parents. "It crushes me to see my kids' faces of concern because I don't want them to worry about me. You know, you're my little girls and I can't tell them 'everything's fine,' because it's not," Danielle admitted to the cameras. "But it definitely gives me that motivation to find an answer, because this isn't just for me. I mean, it's for my family. I have got to figure out what's wrong with me for them."

Busby has been searching for a diagnosis for months now, and told Entertainment Tonight last month she was "looking at a possible autoimmune disease." She shared of her own health journey, "I'm just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything." OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.