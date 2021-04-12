'OutDaughtered': Danielle and Adam Busby Worry About Disappointing Blayke With Charity Event in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Danielle and Adam Busby are crossing their fingers that 10-year-old daughter Blayke won't be heartbroken at the results of their donation drive for the children of Lake Charles. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of OutDaughtered, the whole Busby crew bands together to collect school supply donations for the local school of their childhood town after a devastating hurricane destroyed a portion of the building and wiped out the kids' supplies for the year.

Blayke is taking the cause particularly to heart, being a bit older than her 6-year-old quintuplet sisters and able to empathize deeply with her cousins, who are students at the needy school. The Busbys' charity drive is up against some difficult external factors, however, including the COVID-19 pandemic and colder weather, which Adam and Danielle could keep people away, crush Blayke's dreams of giving back and prevent them from meeting their charitable goal.

Blayke is hopeful as the family kicks off the drive, but clearly nervous, pointing out every car that looks like it might be coming their way before it ultimately turns in another direction. Danielle, meanwhile, is anxiously attempting to rearrange the setup to draw in more people: "I feel like we need to turn the tent sideways a little bit so people coming in can see the word 'drop-off,'" she suggests. "I think it just needs to kind of like, tilt a little bit because nobody can see it."

She explains of the high tensions in a confessional, "Blayke has a very sensitive heart, but you know, with COVID and the kind of short timeframe that I've pulled all this together, I'm a little worried that people won't show up, and that is going to be devastating to her." All the kids are doing their best waving signs and shouting at cars to raise awareness, but Blayke admits to the camera, "I'm going to be really sad if no one shows up."

Things aren't looking good at first, but the mood suddenly shifts when the first car pulls up to drop off donations for the kids. "We got donations for the kids," Hazel explains later. "We got books and pencils and pens. ... um, and unicorns that poop!" With more and more people pulling up to help give back, Blayke admits she feels "way better" now that the event is starting to gain momentum.

"It all worked out at the end because there was so much stuff, and I think there might be enough to bring to all these kids," she says excitedly. Danielle adds to her kids as they pack up the boxes of supplies destined for the classroom, "All the kids are going to be so excited to finally have some arts and crafts at school!" OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.