'OutDaughtered' Stars Adam and Danielle Busby Are 'Open' to Adopting More Children

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby and her husband, Adam Busby, do not have immediate plans to adopt a child, but she is not ruling it out. The couple already has six daughters, Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Hael Grace, Olivia Marie, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate. The Busbys have also faced health challenges in recent months, with Busby's hospitalization for an unknown ailment.

Back on Jan. 21, Busby, 37, had an Instagram Q&A session with fans, including one who asked if they would consider adopting. "My heart and hand are full with these 6 little ones, but if God placed adoption on our hearts, this is something Adam and I have always said we would be open to," she wrote, reports InTouch Weekly.

Busby previously told Us Weekly in 2019 the two are not looking to expand their family with another biological child but would be interested in adopting. "Shop's closed. It would be nice to have a little boy and carry on the Busby name here, but there won’t be any more children unless one day God put it on our hearts to adopt," she said at the time. Adam added they will "never completely shut the door" on adopting and it is "something we'll always stay open-minded to." He agreed with Busby that "as far as... her birthing any more children, no, that's not going to happen."

In November, Busby was briefly hospitalized and had an MRI follow-up to learn more about the situation in December. "I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing," Busby wrote in an Instagram Story post about the situation. "Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much."

Earlier this month, she was hospitalized again for what Adam called the "most invasive test so far." Her doctors said she will not need surgery, but more tests are needed to understand what is going on, Busby revealed to fans on Instagram. "Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold," Busby wrote on Jan. 7. Busby had another doctor's appointment on Jan. 21. OutDaughtered is set to start its fifth season on TLC Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.