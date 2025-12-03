One of the Longest-Lasting ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Announces Divorce

Love Is Blind couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have split after four years of marriage.

Alexa and Brennon, who met and married during Season 3 of the hit Netflix show, announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday, more than a year after welcoming their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in July 2024.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the couple began their statement. “This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

(Kinetic Content)

They continued, “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way,” adding that “while our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

The former couple concluded, “We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority.”

Alexa and Brennon, who tied the knot on TV in 2021, announced in July 2024 that they had welcomed their firstborn daughter. “Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024,” the new parents wrote on social media at the time. “She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: (L-R) Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

This July, Alexa and Brennon celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. “Happy 4 years to my lobster, thank you for being my person,” Alexa wrote on Instagram at the time. “I never knew I could love someone the way I love you and blessed everyday that that love made the most perfect daughter.”

“You still give me butterflies and make my heart skip a beat,” she continued. “So grateful for the love, laughter, adventures, and priceless memories we’ve already made and can’t wait to make a million more.”