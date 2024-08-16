'Love Is Blind' Couple Welcomes Their First Baby: Congrats to Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

Love Is Blind couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are parents! The couple, who tied the knot after meeting on Season 3 of the Netflix dating show, announced the birth of their first child, daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux, on Thursday, Aug. 15.

"Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024," the new parents wrote on Instagram alongside photos of their newly-expanded family cuddling up in coordinated white outfits. "She has mommy's hair and daddy's dimples and we couldn't be more in love."

Alexa and Brennon announced that they were expecting their first child together in January, revealing in May that their little one would be a girl. "I'm so happy we're having a precious baby girl," Alexa told PEOPLE at the time. "A girl that I can raise to be strong and confident in herself and proud of who she is. I can't wait to have a little mini-me and play dress up and plan tea parties and wear matching outfits with." The expectant mom praised her husband as "the perfect girl dad," gushing, "After seeing how patient and sweet Brennon is with my baby sister Emma, I just know he's going to be an incredible father to our daughter."

Three days before Vienna was born, Alexa shared her thoughts on motherhood on Instagram, writing alongside maternity photos that she had "dreamed about being a mom for as long as I can remember." The Netflix personality wrote, "Whenever I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always the same. A mom."

"The last almost 10 months has been filled with happiness and excitement and an overall feeling of peace, more than I ever thought possible," she continued. "It's also been filled with lots of hormones, constant anxiety if baby girl is safe, sleepless nights, peeing more in the last few months than I have in the last 10 years, questionable aches and pains, and an infinite number of Google searches."

Alexa concluded by wishing she could go back in time "and give the me a year ago the biggest hug and tell her all her dreams are going to come true. That I will get to be a mom and that I'll get to do it all with the love of my life," adding in a note to her unborn baby, "As I lay here with you squirming around in my tummy, I'm a little sad that I no longer get to be your home. But we can't wait to meet you on this side, you are already our home."