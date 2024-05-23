'Love Is Blind' Couple Reveals Sex of Unborn Baby: Congrats to Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going to be welcoming a baby girl into their family this summer. The Love Is Blind couple, who met and married on Season 3 of the Netflix show, announced the sex of their first child with a glamorous photoshoot shared to Instagram Wednesday. In the photos, the pregnant reality star, 29, poses in two dramatic pink gowns as the new dad, 33, grins from ear to ear.

"Can't wait to meet you, our precious perfect daughter," the couple captioned their photoshoot. The expectant parents told PEOPLE that they chose to learn the sex of their baby "privately at home" so that they could have a "special moment" together, ordering cupcakes with icing that indicated if they were having a baby boy or girl. Brennon expressed his appreciation for all of the "love and support" his family has received from their fans and followers, "But we cherish moments that we can keep secret and share with just each other. We found out the gender of our baby during an intimate moment at home with our puppies."

"I'm so happy we're having a precious baby girl," Alexa told the outlet. "A girl that I can raise to be strong and confident in herself and proud of who she is. I can't wait to have a little mini-me and play dress up and plan tea parties and wear matching outfits with." In addition to her excitement at getting to meet her daughter this summer, the Netflix star said she is thrilled to see her husband be "the perfect girl dad." She gushed, "After seeing how patient and sweet Brennon is with my baby sister Emma, I just know he's going to be an incredible father to our daughter."

Having grown up with four brothers and no sisters in his household, Brennon admitted he was "very nervous" to have a daughter at first, "since I was unaware of what that might entail for the future." He continued that the past several months of "nesting" for their daughter have been helpful, however. "I am still very nervous to be a dad, but I know that I am going to love and care for my daughter," he shared. "I am certain our daughter knows she already has us wrapped around her little finger."