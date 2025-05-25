‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Is Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

Two Love Is Blind stars gave life outside of the pods a good run, but they’ve since announced that they’re going their separate ways.

As TMZ reported, Love Is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, who appeared on Season 3 of the reality series, have split.

Reed and Bolton issued a joint statement on Instagram to let their followers know about the unfortunate news. Their statement began, “We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.” They went on to state that they have been split “for some time now” and that this is a decision that wasn’t made lightly.

“We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared,” they continued. “There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”

Bolton and Reed didn’t exactly have the easiest time on the Netflix series. Reed was caught in a bit of a love triangle with Cole Barnett, who left the pods in a relationship with Zaneb Jaffrey.

Still, they were one of two couples to get married at the end of Season 3. The other couple who wed was Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, who are still married. Alexa and Brennon.

Alexa and Brennon welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vienna, in July 2024. At the time, they shared the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the family of three in matching white outfits. Alongside the image, they wrote, “Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love.”