Nikki Bella Responds to Claim She 'Vacations' Without Artem Chigvintsev and Son Matteo

Fans have been quick to judge Nikki Bella on why she wasn't traveling with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their son Matteo. Naturally, her onlookers questioned when she went on a trip with her twin sister Brie Bella, why the Dancing with the Stars pro and their firstborn child weren't there to tag along. Then, she took to her podcast The Bellas Podcast to explain.

"They don't realize it's for business and it's a day. I go there and back," she explained during the episode according to E!. Bella traveled for a WrestleMania appearance and was there for only 24 hours. "I'm not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he's Pacific Standard Time [...] I'm also thinking these people [commenting] aren't parents."

The sisters were also there to see their former Hooters co-workers that they haven't been able to see for two years due to COVID-19. "I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours," she added. In fact, while some of their fans think they're off vacationing every time they're traveling, she's reminded people that she and Chigvintsev have worked out a schedule so that at least one of them is at home with their son at all times, and when they do vacation together, Matteo is with them. "No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby. It's not like, 'I hate you, I'm leaving,' or anything like that," she said.

Bella continued to detail that while some are quick to assume she's having relationship issues whenever she's gone without the professional dancer, that's not the case because they have an "incredible relationship" despite how it may look to the public. "So for the haters and the people who don't understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, 'Hey if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let's do that because it's better for our baby,'" she said. Her sister then chimed in and added, "It's none of your business!"

The former pro wrestler has expressed the same thing many celebrities who are on reality shows have said, including the Kardashian sisters, saying that just because a lot of her life is on a reality show, that doesn't mean that covers every angle of her private life. It also doesn't mean that people know her like they think they do, they only know part of her life. "Because I put my life on a reality show, people assume they know everything about my relationship, and this is one thing that I've realized about Instagram: when you don't do certain things, people just make these assumptions of how your life is, like, 'Oh my gosh, she hasn't posted him in like six of her posts, they're getting a divorce,'" she said.

The mom-of-one then ended by saying when they actually have time together, they don't want to be on their phones. "Actually what happens is we do so much that when we get alone time, the last thing we want to do sometimes is pull out our phones sometimes. We just want to make dinner and binge watch a reality show."