Nikki Bella Reacts to Rumors She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Nikki Bella is perfectly content being a mom of one, at least for now. After speculation surfaced recently that the Total Bellas star is possibly pregnant with her second child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, the former WWE wrestler cleared the air and shut down the rumors by confirming she is "just bloated."

On Tuesday, Bella took to her Instagram Story to address the speculation, revealing that "a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend" as she shared a screenshot of a fan asking if she is "pregnant again" in the comments section of one of her recent posts. Responding to the fan, Bella confirmed, "no lol," and explained, "My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night." In her screenshot, Bell promised that she would "talk about it on the podcast tomorrow," adding, "Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!"

Further discussing the rumors, as promised, on The Bellas podcast, the Dancing with the Stars alum explained that the circumstances surrounding the picture ultimately sparked the pregnancy rumors. Shared earlier in the week, the photos were from WrestleMania, with Bella telling sister Brie Bella, "[at home] I've been working out so hard looking great and then when we flew there Friday. I was holding eight pounds of water and I couldn't get rid of it.” She said she “bloated so bad I felt like I was pregnant."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together, son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July 2020. While Bella may not be expecting at the moment, she has opened up about her thoughts on having baby no. 2, admitting that she has conflicting feelings. On the March 10 episode of The Bellas podcast, she admitted she goes "back and forth" about her baby plans, saying she "thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that." Speaking with Us Weekly that same month, Bella revealed she is "actually thinking about having another baby," but "the thing is, I want to get back in the wrestling ring."