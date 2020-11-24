✖

Nikki Bella is celebrating after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, scored his first Mirrorball Trophy. Chigvintsev took home the Dancing With Stars grand prize alongside celebrity partner and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, marking the first time he has been crowned champion since joining the ABC dancing competition as a pro dancer back in Season 19.

Shortly after her husband and Bristowe were declared Season 29's victors, Bella, who said she learned of Chigvintsev's win while she and her sister Brie Bella were bathing their sons, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Sharing an adorable video with their son Matteo, Bella excitedly declared, "Kaitlyn and Artem won!" Panning the camera to her son, she said, "Baby, your daddy won! He's bringing home the mirrorball trophy. What do you think of that?" As little Matteo began to smile and coo, she went on to sing, "If you're happy and you know it, say'‘I love you, Daddy!'" At the end of the clip, Bella said that Bristowe "killed it" this season, with Brie adding that they both "deserved" their win.

Bella had shared the clip alongside a caption reflecting on her husband's journey to the grand prize, saying that it was "an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!!" Chigvintsev had been cut from the pro lineup for Season 28, with Bella writing that she knows "what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn't be happier for you!!"

Chigvintsev certainly appreciate the love showered on him. Having seen the clip not long after winning Season 29, he told Entertainment Weekly that he "literally said, 'This is the best thing I've seen in my life.'" Bristowe also gushed about the video, telling the outlet, "I watched that video and was like, 'He knows. He gets it!'"

Earlier in the day, Bella had taken to the social media platform to rally support around the dancing duo ahead of the season finale, telling her "Bella Army" that she needed their "help voting for my love." In the post, she called her husband "brilliant... his choreography, storytelling, coaching and dancing. He not only was able to make it to the finals and give us true gold every week leading up to it but he was a rockstar Daddy too." Her support certainly seemed to help, because Chigvintsev and Bristowe beat out three other dancing duos – Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (second place), Nelly and Daniella Karagach (third place), and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (fourth place) – who had made it to the finale.