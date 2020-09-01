Nikki Bella Fans Can't Get Over Her New Photos of Baby Boy Matteo
Nikki Bella's fans have fallen in love with her baby boy, Matteo Chigvintsev after the Total Bellas star shared more photos over the weekend. Bella shared behind the scenes photos from her recent PEOPLE photo shoot with her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Matteo was born on July 31, the day before Bella's twin sister Brie Bella and her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child, Buddy Dessert.
On Friday, Bella, 36, shared a selection of previously unpublished photos with Chigvintsev, 38, that were taken for the PEOPLE feature on Matteo. On Monday, Bella shared another photo of Matteo to mark his one-month birthday and showing off his cute hair. Bella and Chigvinstev got engaged during the holiday season and announced their engagement in January. The two started dating in January 2019, after Bella broke off her relationship with John Cena. Bella and Chigvintsev met when they were dancing partners on DWTS Season 25.
During their joint interview with PEOPLE, Bella and Brie recalled the moment their newborn sons met. The two had hospital rooms right next to each other, and since they quarantined together during their pregnancy, the hospital staff allowed Chigvintsev to bring Matteo into Brie's room. "Because I had a [cesarean] section and couldn't get out of bed, they came in the middle of the night, around midnight. It was really emotional to see them and to just see her holding a baby," Brie told the magazine. The two held each others' sons as they chatted in Brie's room that night.
Bella called that moment "special" and "so cute," especially since she instantly saw the resemblance of Bryan in Buddy. He had dimples that reminded Bella of the day she met Brie and Bryan's 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe for the first time. Bella's delivery was also not easy. Matteo was born a few days before his due date, as doctors were worried about Bella's high blood pressure and suggested she be induced early when her water broke. The couple was not prepared.prevnext
"It was 118 degrees in Phoenix and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally,'" Bella explained. Chigvintsev put on The Lumineers' music to help. "I have never pushed so hard in my life," she told PEOPLE. "I almost tore off the handlebars!"prevnext
"Spitting image of mini Artem. So crazy," another agreed. One fan called Matteo the "perfect mix of both you and Artem!"
