‘Jersey Shore’ Star Glows Over ‘Happy’ Relationship With Girlfriend

Has Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio finally found love? The Jersey Shore star met now-girlfriend Nikki Hall while filming the first season of the MTV dating show Double Shot at Love in 2019, and while they didn’t hook up until Season 2, they are still going strong. DelVecchio and Hall are currently trying to find love for fellow Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino in season 3 of Double Shot of Love, and DelVecchio explained to PEOPLE that the couple is “living proof” that people can actually find love on dating shows.

“Nikki and I, we’ve actually been through this process,” DelVecchio said. “So you get to see us actually take this kid’s hand and walk him through the dating process, and what that’s actually like. And it gets crazy. Really crazy!” That craziness includes quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic and joining the latest season of the Jersey Shore spinoff Family Vacation.

“The pandemic gave us a chance to focus on our relationship,” DelVecchio explained. “And we were able to actually film, too. It’s cool to bring her along because she’s friends with my Jersey Shore family as well now, and their family. So it’s been great. It’s been a good time, and we’re just taking it day by day. We’re happy.”

This future mentality for their relationship is in line with an interview DelVecchio gave to Page Six in August, implying that things were getting more serious with Hall and that engagement could be on the horizon. The DJ said that they were “enjoying each other’s company right now,” but that things were definitely getting more serious. “Who knows what the future holds?” DelVecchio said. “We’re just taking it day by day. We have nothing set in stone and we just really enjoy each other’s company at the moment.”