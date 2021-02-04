'Jersey Shore' Stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino 'Revenge Prank' an Unsuspecting Boyfriend in Exclusive Clip

Jersey Shore besties DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guagagnino are proving once again they're the prank war champions! After their success messing with their roommates at the Shore house, the BFFs are offering their skills up to others looking for payback on Revenge Prank With Pauly D and Vinny, airing Thursdays directly after Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, Vinny oversees the pranking of Charissa's boyfriend Kwon in classic Jerzday tradition.

Charissa, who was initially targeted by her beau in an internet prank that went viral, leads Kwon to think they're simply heading for a nice night away when Vinny and Pauly D swoop in to give him a taste of his own medicine. After first getting their hotel room upgraded to a penthouse, Charissa leads her confused beau to think the extra luxury was possible courtesy of her mom. That theory is squashed when a call from her mom, also in on the prank, confirms that she had nothing to do with it.

"He's so confused!" Vinny laughs from the control room, where he is orchestrating all the players in the prank. Next comes a knock at the door from two paid actors, who deliver not only a romantic balloon arrangement, but a gift for Charissa, who acts excited to be showered with such expensive things from someone she presumes is her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Kwon is continually denying any involvement in what is going on, telling her, "I swear to god babe, I would tell you if it was me." Vinny knows that the prank is going perfectly as he notes back in the control room, "Yo, Kwon is so mixed up right now!" Things take a turn when Charissa opens up the "mysterious" present to reveal some scandalous lingerie.

The prank escalates to a whole new level when the hired actors portraying delivery people unearth a card from the sender, and Kwon learns the person who has been showering Charissa with presents is "Kevin," a fake person who, in the card, confesses to being enamored with Charissa after a photoshoot they did together recently. Will Kwon figure out he's being had? Or will Pauly D and Vinny keep their prank war crown? Revenge Prank With Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, directly following a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

