New 'Vanderpump' Series to Air on Hulu

Lisa Vanderpump is heading overseas to France for the new series Vanderpump Villa. The unscripted reality show, ordered for a 10-episode run on Hulu, will take place in the Vanderpump Rules star's luxurious French villa, according to Deadline. The series will follow the villa's hand-picked staff of Vanderpump's villa as they live and work together to attend to all of the extravagant desires of their wealthy guests.

No premiere date has been announced for the series at this time. Vanderpump announced the news herself on her Instagram page Thursday, sharing an article about the release with the caption, "Ahhhh it's coming ! #VanderpumpVilla." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will be the executive producer behind the show, which will also be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. The production company has been behind successful shows like The Challenge, The Family Stallone, Surviving Bear Grylls, and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The Vanderpump Villa announcement comes on the heels of the explosive Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, which shed more light on the "Scandoval" that swept the nation when Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss during his longterm relationship with Ariana Madix came to light. During the third and final part of the reunion, which aired Wednesday, Leviss and Madix came face-to-face for the first time since the Something About Her co-owner learned her best friend was sleeping with her boyfriend for months – and it was fireworks from there.

The Season 10 finale hit an all-time series high when it comes to viewership largely due to the scandal, raking in 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and on the Peacock platform within three days of its release, according to Variety. The cast for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has yet to be announced, and filming has yet to begin.

Outside of the cast, Vanderpump Rules will look a little different next year, being that Vanderpump herself announced last month that her West Hollywood restaurant Pump will be closing down for good, citing increased rent prices. The reality star is expanding her stronghold in Las Vegas, however, and announced in March that she has plans to open two more restaurants in Sin City.