Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood Restaurant Closing for Good

Lisa Vanderpump's Pump Restaurant & Lounge is closing on July 5 after 10 years in business. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," Vanderpump told TMZ on Thursday. According to the star of Vanderpump Rules, they had previously signed a 10-year lease, but the price had significantly increased, and it was not "something we are ready to commit to." "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable," she continued. Vanderpump, 62, did not specify how much the rent would rise, but sources told TMZ that the space would cost $1 million a year to lease, which she and husband Ken Todd do not want to pay. Sources also told the outlet that Vanderpump and Todd's former Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, remains empty three years after it closed because of a rent increase in 2020.

According to TMZ, Vanderpump plans to keep Pump open through June to honor Pride Month as she wants to "support the local community with one last hurrah." Vanderpump and Todd still operate two other restaurants in the area, Sur and TomTom, and they told the outlet, "We look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months following! Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together." Pump's closing was foreshadowed in March when the restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license, leading some to speculate that it would shut down. Vanderpump later clarified the situation on Twitter. In a report by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), Pump had its general eating license and events permits suspended on March 8. They were supposed to expire sometime in April. As a result, Pump was forced to close on Saturday, March 11, with a sign on its front door that read "closed due to rain issues." Soon, rumors started spreading that Pump was going to close.

#VanderpumpRules

Lisa Vanderpump closing her beloved LA restaurant Pump for good.

Lisa explained that they had previously signed a 10-year lease, but when it came time to renew, the price had increased too significantly, and it wasn’t “something we are ready to commit to.” pic.twitter.com/bTd63TuSAV — Stingray (@Stingrayomega) May 4, 2023

Entertainment Tonight reported that Pump's landlord was seeking a new tenant (since Vanderpump and Todd do not own the location). In a statement to ET, City Street Commercial broker Leslie Haro explained, "The business is being sold, but not the real estate, and they're looking for a long-term tenant." Vanderpump also gave an update on Pump's future at the time. "We've been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini," she said. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace." In a tweet to her fans, Vanderpump assured them that Pump "will be open as normal." Even as the flagship restaurant at Santa Monica and Robertson in West Hollywood closes, Vanderpump plans to open two more at Caesars in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.