NBC Reality Show Winner Accused of Fathering 37 Children

Laurent Bourgeois, one half of the twin dancing duo known as Les Twins that won Season 1 of NBC's dancing competition World of Dance and who can currently be seen on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, has been accused of fathering 37 children. The allegations against Bourgeois, 34, first arose on TikTok when a woman who goes by "Lil_Curvy" accused the professional dancer of fathering dozens of children with multiple women and abandoning them. She also accused Bourgeois and his brother, Larry Bourgeois, of tricking women into having sex with them.

According to VIBE, the woman who made the accusations is reportedly pregnant by one of twins, but she is uncertain who the father is because they are twins and they allegedly switch places while dating and sleeping with multiple women. In one person, per WBLS, the woman claimed, "these two people with a sociopathic, manipulative and narcissistic perverted profile use women through pseudo relationships that they implement between brothers, indoctrinating them and plunging them little by little into a slow death, only with the aim of playing with each other." The TikTok user also claimed that Bourgeois is the father of at least 37 children, with the allegations eventually prompting a response from Bourgeois.

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

"My image is way too clean... and if you find my 37 kids, tell them I love them so much. If they need a daddy, I'm here," he said in an Instagram Live on Nov. 5. "Give me the baby mama's names. Where they at? I wanna see the babies. I wanna see what they look like, but I need you guys to understand – let's do 10 babies. That's a lot! 37?!... You guys are crazy. This is where I realized the world is nuts. Now, I understand why people and big artists talk less online."

The French dancer continued, "I'm gonna let people 'blah blah' as much as they want to because I love my life so much and guess what? With or without the crazy things you guys said, my life would not change at all. At all. Not even a second. I'm doing so good. But can you come back with something true? Something I care about."

In a separate post, Bourgeois shared a clip from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour showing him and his "children." He later shared a post documenting how he decompresses "and let things go" on a yacht. At this time, Bourgeois' brother has not responded to the accusations.