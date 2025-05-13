NBC Makes Big Change to ‘The Voice’ Schedule

The Voice is getting some major changes for Season 28.

When the NBC singing competition returns for another season in fall 2025, its schedule will look a little different as the network prepares to pick up the NBA.

The Voice Season 28, which will feature returning coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé, will kick off the season with two-hour episodes on both Mondays and Tuesdays. But after three weeks, the show will drop down to just Monday nights as NBA programming begins, per Deadline.

Monday nights will also pare down to one hour eventually when NBC premieres comedies St. Denis Medical and either The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins or one of its comedy pilots.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Fans who are disappointed at losing out on two nights of The Voice can hold onto hope. However, as the show has a chance of coming back to Tuesdays in December, depending on how the NBA schedule is finalized.

In July, NBCUniversal announced it had struck a deal with the NBA to broadcast NBA and WNBA games for the next 11 years. Monday, NBC Sports legendary NBA player Michael Jordan will be joining its programming as a contributor when the upcoming basketball season starts in October.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”