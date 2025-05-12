‘The Voice’ Season 28 Coaches Revealed

The Voice is switching up its coaching panel for Season 28!

When the NBC singing competition returns for another season this fall, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan will return as coaches to sit alongside Michael Bublé as Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini make their exit following Season 27.

Bublé will stick around following his coaching stint on Season 27, having previously served on Season 26. Snoop Dogg also worked as a coach on Season 26, as did McEntire, who acted as a coach for three seasons between Season 24 and 26. Horan has taken a longer hiatus from The Voice, last having coached in Seasons 23 and 24.

The Voice is seeing some other changes this fall in addition to its coaching lineup. The show will kick off Season 28 in September with two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays, but will eventually wean down to just one night a week to allow for NBC’s NBA pickup, as per Deadline.

After three weeks of The Voice also airing on Tuesday nights, the show will drop to just Monday nights, where it will start as a two-hour show before eventually reducing down to one hour when NBC premieres comedies St. Denis Medical and either The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins or one of its comedy pilots. The Voice has a chance of coming back to Tuesdays in December, however, as the NBA schedule is not completely set just yet.