‘St. Denis Medical’ Gets New Night in NBC Shakeup

NBC will be entering the halls of St. Denis Medical Center on a new night this fall.

After airing its freshmen season in the 8 p.m. timeslot Friday nights for the 2024-25 season, the network’s hit mockumentary sitcom St. Denis Medical will move to Mondays on NBC’s fall 2025 TV schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show is one of two returning comedies currently lined up on the network’s fall schedule alongside the Reba McEntire-starring series Happy’s Place. Both shows will return for their second seasons in November, with Happy’s Place remaining on Fridays as St. Denis Medical Season 2 opens Monday nights at 8 p.m. It will be followed at 8:30 p.m. by another comedy, which hasn’t yet been announced, with The Voice and Brilliant Minds closing the evening at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively.

ST. DENIS MEDICAL — “Pilot” — Pictured: (l-r) Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce, David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

From Eric Ledgin and Superstore and American Auto creator Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical is a workplace comedy that follows the dedicated doctors and nurses at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital as they try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. The show stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi.

St. Denis Medical premiered on NBC back in November, drawing in 7.4 million cross-platform viewers within its first week, making the show the top scripted program of the entire night and the highest-rated scripted broadcast series premiere without an NFL lead-in in nearly two years. The show managed to maintain high viewership, bringing in 21.4 million total viewers by the time NBC greenlit Season 2 in January before Season 1 even wrapped in April.

“It’s so wonderful, and I expect it’s just because when you’re in this business, you just expect nothing, but you just never know what’s gonna happen,” Kauahi told PopCulture.com after the renewal. “But from the beginning, you felt so much support from the studio and the network, but also from the fans. And even when I’m out and about, people enjoy the show, and that’s the greatest thing ever.”

St. Denis Medical Season 2 will return to NBC this Mondays this November, though an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been announced by the network. The 18-episode debut season is available to stream on Peacock.