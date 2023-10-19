'Naked and Afraid' Survivalist Breaks Down Just 4 Hours in During Exclusive Clip

Naked and Afraid survivalist Elsa Marie Keefe may be in over her head as the New Yorker struggles to make it from the drop-off point just four hours into her 14-day challenge. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of Naked and Afraid, Elsa's partner Chev Dixon worries that she might not have what it takes when it comes to surviving the wilderness in South Africa.

The transition from the urban jungle to the harsh South African environment hits Elsa right away, and it's just hours into her and Chev's journey from the drop-off point that she begins to break down. With thorns everywhere and the burning hot sands beneath her bare feet, Elsa begins to cry, much to Chev's dismay. "[My] feet and legs are shaking so bad," Elsa complains, as she cries out in pain with each stride forward she makes on the unforgiving ground. "There's nowhere to step," she continues, "There's just nowhere to step. Everything is so hot!"

As Chev walks ahead, making sure his partner stays within range, as she cries, "We're going so slow because of me." Chev reassures her, "No, no, no, no. You're good. You're good," telling her, "You'll be fine," as he encourages her to keep moving. Privately though, he can tell that his partner may not be long for this challenge if he isn't able to rally her. "I would say, definitely, Elsa's struggling," he admits to the camera. " If I don't do something, give her some comfort and give her some reassurance that she'll be all right, Elsa might just tap."

The clip ends with Elsa crying in pain, but will this city girl be able to tap into her inner toughness and make it work in the wilderness? This season of Naked and Afraid takes things to a new level, as the "grueling and raw" challenges range from 14 to 21 days. From city folk like Elsa and Chev to a circus performer and even a previous contestant seeking redemption after making a major error in her last challenge, there's no limit to the dangers of Mother Nature the survivalists will have to face in hopes of surviving and thriving on Naked and Afraid. Don't miss the end of Elsa and Chev's journey when Naked and Afraid airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.