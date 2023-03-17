'Naked and Afraid' Producers Forced to Intervene in Unprecedented Exclusive Sneak Peek

Naked and Afraid producers are usually hands-off when it comes to documenting the brutal realities of surviving in nature with not even the clothes on your back, but they were forced to step in during Sunday's upcoming episode of the Discovery show. As Jaclin and Michael suffer through a once-in-a-lifetime cold front in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa, producers decide they have to intervene in PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek.

Jaclin, a paralegal, and Michael, a fishing boat captain, have more than just lions and rhinos to worry about as they try to make it 21 days in the Kalahari Desert. An unexpected cold front leaves the survivalists frozen to the bone for more than a week, and they're clearly on their last legs in PopCulture's preview.

"I can't stand this cold another day," Jaclin tells Michael as they huddle beneath their shelter. With the chilling winds and unseasonably cold temperatures lasting far past the few days they were anticipated and showing no signs of letting up, the producers decide to step in. "Hi guys," producer Paul tells the duo as he steps into frame at their shelter entrance. "This is like a 100-year cold front," he continues, "and due to that extreme nature of this event, I as the producer of the show have left you an item out on the survival area that I want you to go find."

Jaclin immediately makes her way out into the harsh flats of the desert to look for the survival item, braving the cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds to try and find the lifeline left by the producers. When she finally locates the animal hide that will be able to keep her and Michael warm through the cold snap, she immediately wraps herself in it, sobbing her gratitude over and over. "This animal hide – it's our only lifeline right now," she tells the cameras.

Will Jaclin and Michael be able to weather the rest of this cold front with just an animal hide to keep them warm? Don't miss their all-new episode to see the conclusion of their survival journey. Naked and Afraid airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.