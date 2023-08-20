'Flying Wild Alaska' Pilot Jim Tweto Dead at 68 After Crash

The former Discovery favorite died doing what he was best known for to many.

Jim Tweto, a popular bush pilot that appeared as part of Discovery's 2011-2012 series Flying Wild Alaska, has died. The cause ended up being small plane crash near Shaktoolik, Alaska, located on the coast. According to Deadline, he was 68.

Alongside Tweto, passenger Shane Reynolds, a hunting and fishing guide out of Idaho, also passed away in the crash. The accident happened shortly after takeoff, according to Deadline.

I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto’s passing. In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim. pic.twitter.com/iaP7lDZDWo — Christo Doyle (@ChristoDoyle) June 17, 2023

"I didn't think anything could hurt this bad. I don't know why I'm writing this but the news is out so I figured you heart it from me," Tweto's daughter Ariel wrote on Instagram, confirming the accident. "He died doing what he truly loved and is now with uncle Ron up there soaring."

Deadline cites Alaska State Troopers for details into the crash itself. Tweto's Cessa 180 was taking off around 11:48 a.m. on Friday, soon experiencing difficulty climbing and eventually crashing shortly after. Shaktoolik is east of Nome, over 100 miles away from the capital. Both bodies were recovered.

Tweto and his family were featured on the Discovery series, operating their Era Alaska airline at the time and flying into some remote areas of the state. Ariel Tweto followed her time on the show with a successful voice acting career, most recently voicing Kima on The Great North over at Fox.

Discovery producer Christo Doyle shared a statement about Tweto's passing on social media. "I am devastated to hear the news of Jim Tweto's passing," Doyle wrote. "In my short time working on Flying Wild Alaska with the Twetos, Jim made a huge impression on me. Salt of the Earth guy that loved his family, flying and Alaska. He died doing what he loved. RIP, Jim."

Jim Tweto moved to Alaska from his original home, living in Kansas and Minnesota prior to the decision. He and his family appeared for three seasons on the Discovery show, premiering in January 2011 and ending in July 2012. The show was part of the slew of Alaskan reality shows at the time, including Alaskan Bush People, Gold Rush, and Bering Sea Gold.