'Storage Wars' Star Reveals Discovery of Safe Holding Over $7 Million

There is always a chance that if you stumble upon a safe in a random storage unit, that you've hit a jackpot. Of course, your second thought should soon make itself known, with a portion questioning the original owner of the safe and just where they got the millions inside. If you've seen No Country for Old Men, you know how that can play out.

Luckily Storage Wars alum Dan Dotson and his wife Laura met the person who landed in that exact scenario, sharing the tale with his followers online. According to The Daily Mail, Dotson explained how the woman who shared the story revealed her husband's boss bought the storage unit for $500 from Dotson. Inside the steal was a locked safe.

"The first person that they called to open the safe couldn't, or didn't. They called a second person and when that person opened it up ... inside the safe they're normally empty, but this time it wasn't empty," he detailed in the video. "It had $7.5 million cash inside."

It was around this time that the original owners of the storage unit reached out through their attorney and looked to cut a deal. According to Dotson, the woman claimed the old owners offered a $600,000 reward for the cash, which the new owners went on to decline. The second offer proved to hit the sweet spot, with the new owners accepting a $1.2 million reward from the total, giving back the other $6.3 million.

Dotson doesn't reveal the names of any of the parties involved, including the original owner of the storage unit, why the safe ended up in a storage unit and where that money came from to begin with.

He opened the post to some questions, with some pointing out what they'd do with the money and their own thoughts on the story behind it. "If they had that much money, why didn't they pay for the storage unit? Why would you put money in there anyway," one fan wrote, according to The Daily Mail. "I'd keep it! Why the hell didn't they claim it, why the hell would they let it sit until someone bought the locker?" another added.