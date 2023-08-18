'Naked and Afraid Castaways': Candice Faces Possible Medical Evacuation After Mysterious Injury in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are getting serious on Naked and Afraid Castaways, as a medic is called in after Candice suffers a mysterious injury that leaves her in agony. Medical evacuation is on the table if things don't improve for Candice in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the Discovery show, and even the medical team isn't quite sure what's really going on.

It's fellow survivalist Justin Governale who sounds the alarm after Candice tells him she can no longer move her neck after suffering a mysterious injury the night before. "Last night when I went to bed, I swallowed and felt like this sharp pain immediately on the right side of my face, and then it just felt like instantly my face started swelling up," she tells the camera, pointing out just how swollen the one side of her face has become in just a few hours. "You guys can see that over there. It's like throbbing pain behind my ear, down my neck, and onto my cheek."

Naked and Afraid medic Roy responds to the request for medical attention, and Candice explains, "I don't know if I was bit by something. I didn't feel anything. It just came out of nowhere." As Roy asks a few questions about the sting she felt, Candice points out just how much pain she's in, adding, "I can't even really open my mouth all the way." Roy acknowledges how bad the swelling has gotten, telling her, "I'm going to clean the area and we want to wait. ... If [it does] not change, we are going to have to move you out of here."

Candice shares the latest update on her camera, saying, "We're waiting to see if the swelling goes down and if not, they're going to take me out of here." But back with Roy and producer Lauren, things seem to be more dire than even Candice knows. "Candice was concerned about a bite last night, and all this area was swollen," Roy tells the producer. "I was concerned because I don't know what it was." Lauren asks, "If she got bit on the arm, it's different than being bit on the face?" to which Roy responds, "Yeah. This area [is] near to the brain [and] can provoke meningitis, so it's not something to play with." Will Candice be able to continue on in the competition? Naked and Afraid Castaways airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.