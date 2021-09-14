‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ Dr. Sarah Haller Treats Totally Twisted Toes in Exclusive Sneak Peek

My Feet Are Killing Me‘s Dr. Sarah Haller has her work cut out for her when it comes to treating patient Laura, who comes to her with some seriously twisted toes. In PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Haller attempts to help correct Laura’s foot deformities that have gotten so bad she can barely walk.

“The right foot seems to be really deformed, her toe is completely rotated to the inside, which it should not be that way,” Haller says before examining Laura during her consultation. “It’s gonna take a lot of twisting and maneuvering to get this to stay straight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

First meeting with Laura, Haller learns that every step her patient takes is painful and getting “progressively worse” to the point she avoids walking if at all possible. “It sounds pretty debilitating,” Haller notes. This has been a problem for Laura from a young age, as she recalls getting her shoes at a specialty store, “so I always had to wear the ugly shoes when all the other kids were wearing the cute shoes.”

As Haller promises to finally get Laura in a pair of saddle shoes — or maybe something “cuter” and more updated — she removes her patients’ socks and shoes to inspect what’s really going on. “My dream is just to be pain-free,” Laura tells her. “I’m not expecting my feet to be pretty, and I don’t even care anymore.” Haller promises they’ll “try and aim for both,” but upon closer inspection, she realized Laura’s big toe on her right foot is unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

“Laura’s big toe is completely turned sideways – it’s almost like looking at a hand,” Haller explains. “As opposed to your foot where everything kind of faces up, your hand, your thumb is wrung to the inside. That’s exactly what her foot looks like. Her toe is something I have never seen before, and I have seen some crazy feet, trust me. I need to figure out what bones are misshapen, what I need to lengthen, shorten. I’m gonna fix it.” My Feet Are Killing Me airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.