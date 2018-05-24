‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Doing Well After Losing More Than 250 Pounds

My 600-Lb Life cast member Diana Bunch is enjoying life following a more than 250-pound weight loss journey.

Diana Bunch, who previously appeared on the popular TLC series, is doing well after losing 265 pounds, and she is taking to social media to share her thanks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thankful Tuesday; I am thankful for all of you who encourage my fellow cast members and me on our journeys and who give us the chance to encourage you as well. What are you thankful for today!” Bunch recently wrote on Facebook, sharing her thanks for those who have supported her throughout her journey.

Bunch’s 2017 appearance on My 600-Lb Life was emotional. Beginning the show with a starting weight of more than 600 pounds and suffering from a severe food addiction that led to her becoming morbidly obese, leading to extreme lymphedema (swelling) of her legs as well as open sores and blisters, her journey revealed that she was sexually abused as a child. At the time of her abuse, her mother also insisted on strict dieting, which led to her food addiction later in life.

“There was always a crisis. I think the chaos in my family made me feel really insecure. I didn’t feel like there was a safe harbor for me, and I learned very young that I really was the only person I could depend on and at times that was a very lonely thing,” she said during her appearance on the series, according to In Touch Weekly.

After having gastric sleeve surgery, Bunch went on to lose 265 pounds and is now living a healthy and positive life, which she frequently documents on her Facebook page for those who have been following her journey. She even shares encouragement for others embarking on their own weight loss journey.

Bunch is not the only former cast member of the TLC series to celebrate a stunning transformation.

Chad Dean recently celebrated his 400-pound weight loss transformation.

Dean appeared on My 600-Lb Life in January 2016 with a starting weight of 700 pounds. His weight forced him to depend almost entirely on his wife and children, and he eventually had to undergo drastic measures to save his life.

After undergoing gastric bypass surgery, Dean managed to drop 260 pounds within a year, though his life was threatened after he almost permanently damaged the area where his stomach meets his intestines. Houston-based surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, was able to reverse the damage, however, and Dean went on to lose an additional 100 pounds, tallying up to a nearly 400-pound weight loss.