Muppets to Crash ABC Show’s New Season

Feeling a little green about the absence of Kermit the Frog and crew? The Muppets are set to appear in the upcoming season of Holey Moley, a mini-golf reality competition show executive produced by Steph Curry. According to Variety, ABC announced on March 15 that characters from The Muppets will feature as guests on the program, in the company of regular commentating pair Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.

You can watch a teaser for Holey Moley Season 4 below. This will be The Muppets‘ first major appearance since the Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion, which aired in October of last year.

The most extreme mini-golf competition series is coming back for another season and this time the Muppets are bringing the un-fore-gettable hijinks! Mark your 🗓 for(e) May 3rd ⛳️ https://t.co/Sg5EsAtES8 — Holey Moley (@holeymoleyabc) March 15, 2022

Muppets Haunted Mansion was the first-ever Halloween special for the Jim Henson creation, with plans for one reportedly dating back to the early 1990s. A Halloween special based on the franchisewas subsequently announced in 2009, with a release date set for the following year. However, the special was postponed and eventually canceled to focus on development of the 2011 film The Muppets.

The Halloween special follows Gonzo as he faces the challenge of spending one night in a haunted mansion with Pepe the King Prawn. The movie’s plot was inspired by all four of the Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located at various Disney parks across the globe. Muppets Haunted Mansion also starred many Muppet favorites, including Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, and Miss Piggy. Several celebrities were also among the cast, including Darren Criss, Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rosario Dawson, and Ed Asner in one of his final roles before his death. The special was dedicated to Asner’s memory.

According to Metacritic, the film received “generally favorable reviews,” and won Outstanding Children’s Program at the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards, held on March 19.

The Jim Henson-created media franchise has more in store for Disney+, with The Muppets Mayhem, starring the Muppet musical group Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and Lilly Singh. It will be The Muppets’ third series for the media giant and was announced in March 2022. Season 4 of Holey Moley will premiere May 3 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.