MTV Star Bam Margera Leaves Rehab After 10 Days

Less than two weeks after going to rehab, former Jackass star Bam Margera is out already, the professional skateboarder announced on Instagram Thursday.

Margera told his fans about his decision on Instagram, where he shared a collection of handwritten notes spread over a series of individual posts. In the messages, he said he realized he was only drinking out of “boredom” while in rehab.

This was the 39-year-old’s third stint in rehab. He previously went to rehab in January 2018 after he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence. He fell off the wagon in August during a trip to Cartagena, Colombia, where he claimed he was robbed at gunpoint during a taxi ride from the airport.

Margera posted a video of himself opening a bottle of beer, and announced he was ending seven months of sobriety.

In the posts on Thursday, Margera said he tried to stop drinking after he met several friends, including former Jackass co-star Steve-O.

“I thought they were lifers who would never stop and they did,” he wrote. “So even though I made a conscious [decision] to limit my drinking I still wanted to get help.”

Once he got into rehab though, he started feeling like he did not belong there.

“In rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so that’s when I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits that’s when I get creative as f—, an explosion of good ideas, exercise, skate, workout, yoga, hike, bike way more,” he wrote. “Because I don’t sit stagnant.”

Margera decided that as long as he keeps busy, he will not drink.

“I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy not being bored,” Margera wrote.

Margera insisted that he still has a support system outside rehab and can stay sober.

“I am not alone! I might not be in rehab with you, but I am surrounded by many sober family and friends, spiritual healers, therapist, sober coaches and my sponsor,” Margera wrote. “I do not have a desire to drink because I have so much to do that being bored is out of the question. I don’t want to drink anymore because it ruins my focus of what I know what I have to do and I am having a blast doing it.”

Margera said he knows the “party is over and I want to say goodbye to alcohol for good so I can finish the mission… I remember clearly what I am supposed to do here.”

Margera announced he was going back to rehab a third time on Dec. 31 when he shared a photo with his son Phoenix Wolf. “Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true,” he wrote.

The former reality TV star and his wife, Nicole, welcomed Phoenix Wolf Margera in December 2017.

