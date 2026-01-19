MTV Star Announces Engagement

The Challenge‘s Sydney Segal is engaged!

The reality TV personality, who made her TV debut on Survivor Season 41 in 2021 before going on to star on The Challenge Season 41 last year, announced on Sunday that her longtime partner, Anthony Dal, had popped the question.

Dal can be seen getting down on one knee in New York’s Brooklyn Bridge Park as he pops the question to Segal in the Instagram post shared by the newly-engaged couple.

“Queen, Esquire, God’s Gift, but above all else, the best title is Fiancée,” Segal captioned the joint post.

Dal went on to repost the announcement on his Instagram Story alongside three white hearts and Kehlani’s song “Nights Like This.” He then shared a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her new engagement ring while holding a cocktail, captioning it, “New bling”

Segal’s The Challenge family was quick to celebrate her engagement, with Cara Maria Sorbello commenting, “Oh s—t! Good for him!!! Hope he knows how blessed he is haha” and Michele Fitzgerald chiming in, “Stoppppp omg so happy for you.” Dee Valladares added in another comment, “So happy for you two!!!!! Congrats,” as Nany Gonzalez celebrated, “Love this for you, Queen!! congrats”

Segal and Dal have kept their relationship out of the spotlight largely, but have appeared on each other’s social media since 2024.

Segal made it all the way to the end of Survivor Season 41, coming in second place on the CBS competition show before then appearing on The Challenge’s Vets and New Threats four years later. During the finale, which aired last month, Segal once again came in second place alongside her partner, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, losing out to Olivia Kaiser and Yeremi Hykel.

Calling herself the “First loser” on Instagram after the finale, Segal wrote in another post, “I don’t compete to be remembered. I compete because I am unforgettable. #TheChallenge41”