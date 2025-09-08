Beloved ‘The Challenge’ Couple Gets Married

The Challenge staples Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are married, and the beloved couple did things their way. Instead of a large wedding and reception, the couple eloped with just their two toddler children by their side.

They exchanged “I Dos” at their home in Detroit on Aug. 5. The date marked the sixth anniversary of when they “got together,” as they revealed to PEOPLE exclusively.

Their two children, 3-year-old son Kingston and 1-year-old daughter Aria, we along for the ride. “We have been engaged for a while, and honestly we were just ready to get married already. Why wait even longer planning a huge, elaborate wedding?” Williams said. “We knew an elopement style was for us. I didn’t want to be stressed. At first, we considered Chicago because we love the city and it’s such a fun mini-getaway from Michigan. But with two kids, staying in-state was way easier and less stressful logistically.”

The couple were engaged for three years. For the wedding, they kept the theme to be “vintage and timeless,” secret, and “simple and stress-free” celebration. “Any time something felt stressful, I knew it wasn’t for us, so we dropped it,” Williams said. “We decided to keep it easy and stay close to home. We kept it super simple: pick a date, choose outfits, book the location. I handled our daughter’s outfit, Lee handled our son’s, and that was that, stress-free.”

She added: “I’ve never been the huge, dream-wedding type. I envisioned something stress-free, no heavy planning, simple, and perfectly us. In a few years, I’d love a small, intimate vow renewal with our closest family and friends. But this moment, our elopement, was just for us, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

The couple were committed to not go the tradition route, even in attire. Garrett and Kingston wore Jordan 1 sneakers instead of dress shoes. “We kept the elegance, but made it us,” Williams explained. “A little less tradition, a lot more of our family’s personality.”

As for what marriage means to them, the couple said: “Having a partner for life, taking vows before God, and being loyal and committed to each other with our flaws and all.”