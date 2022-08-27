MTV Cancels Major Reality Show

Season 5 of Floribama Shore may not be returning anytime soon, or at all. MTV has opted not to move forward with a new season of the reality series, Deadline reports. Sources say the future of the show is currently under evaluation by executives. The show is an extension of MTV's Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The first three seasons of the show were set in the Florida Panhandle before heading west to Montana and Lake Havasu, AZ.

Season 4 was filmed in St. Pete Beach as Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios reunited for their annual trip. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was different. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group was forced to face the wounds of the previous summer head-on. Drama ensued as always.

495 Productions Founder & CEO Salsano and Drew Tappon served as Executive Producers for Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French served as Executive producers for MTV.

The show's halt comes as Jersey Shore 2.0 has also been put on pause. There were issues concerning the cast. TMZ reported that producers couldn't find a group that meshed well together.

One of the individuals who was almost on the cast was fired after producers learned of their homophobic and racist social media posts. There were also issues with finding filming for the location. It is also widely known that the original Jersey Shore cast was against the reboot.