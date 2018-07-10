Mel B Groped by Louis Walsh on Live TV in Resurfaced Video

Fans of Mel B are not happy after a resurfaced 2014 video clip showed former X Factor judge Louis Walsh groping the former Spice Girl during a live TV interview.

In the video, which was posted to YouTube in Dec. 2014 and resurfaced over the weekend, Walsh, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Cheryl Cole were interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford on The Xtra Factor. During the interview, Walsh is seen placing his hand on Mel B’s backside and went on to grab her butt as they sat next to each other.

At that point a clearly uncomfortable Mel B stopped the interview, telling Sarah-Jane to “hold on a second.” Mel B then asks Walsh directly, “Why are you grabbing my butt?”

Louis replied that we was looking after Mel B and host Sarah-Jane then tells him, “LouisHands where we can see them please!”

Cowell then says to Mel, “Honestly you’re safe.”

Louis then attempted to laugh off the situation, as first reported by E! News, but the singer shifted away from from him, looking visibly upset.

‘sexual harassment on live TV folks,” one Twitter user wrote Sunday along with the shocking clip, which has since been retweeted more than 250,000 times.

“Man Louis Walsh touching Mel b like that is so not ok. If he has the balls to do something like that in public. God knows what hes up to in private,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the video. “Good stuff for mel not havin it tho. Everyone keep ur hands to urself smh.”

Another social media user said, “What a creep……Louis Walsh gropes Mel B on TV Can you imagine how much of this goes on when the camera is off??? It’s an old clip but still NOT OK.”

The former co-judges have not commented publicly on the resurfaced video, though outrage remains prevalent on social media.

Mel B is likely preoccupied with more important aspects of her illustrious career, as the singer recently confirmed the Spice Girls will return in a big way with a reunion tour.

“I still do [love performing]. I’m the only one that keeps on saying, ‘We’re gonna be performing,’ which we are gonna be performing. Finally they got it together,” Brown told TODAY’s Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Despite Victoria Beckham repeatedly shutting down rumors of a reunion tour, Mel B was confident during her appearance about it becoming a reality.

“She’s always bloody saying that. Stop it! We are touring!” she told host Hoda Kotb, adding, “Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure.”

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and we can’t wait for this next tour.