‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Stuns in Gorgeous Wedding Gown

The View co-host Meghan McCain looked every bit the beautiful bride Wednesday, as she discreetly wed husband Ben Domenech in a romantic ceremony.

McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, wed Domenech, a writer and publisher for The Federalist and a CBS contributor for Face the Nation, at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona, her rep confirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends,” they said in a statement.

McCain wore a lace ivory gown with an embroidered bodice and mermaid skirt. After the ceremony, she donned a feathered fur shrug to help ward off the fall chill.

Awkward actor Barret Swatek, McCain’s former Fox News colleague Katherine Timpf and conservative commentator S.E. Cupp posted pictures with the bride on Instagram.

Yaaaaaaas! Congrats to @meghanmccain & @btdomenech not only on their everlasting love but also for throwing one hell of a party!!! A post shared by Kat Timpf (@kattimpf) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:11am PST

“Yaaaaaaa! Congrats to @meghanmccain & btdomenech not only on their everlasting love but also for throwing one hell of a party!!!” Timpf captioned her photo.

Love these two so much. Congrats, it was such a magical night. 😘🍾💍 A post shared by S.E. Cupp (@secupp) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:54am PST

“Love these two so much,” Cupp wrote. “Congrats, it was such a magical night.”

Had the great pleasure of watching this one ☝🏼get hitched last night. My friend @meghanmccain & @btdomenech, it was a fine day, indeed 😘🇺🇸🤠 A post shared by Barret Swatek (@barretswatek) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

“Had the great pleasure of watching this one get hitched last night,” Swatek wrote. “My friend @meghanmccain & @btdomenech, it was a fine day, indeed. [Kiss emoji] us.”