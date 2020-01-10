Meghan McCain Slams Media Coverage of Elizabeth Warren Interview on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain was not happy with some of the coverage surrounding her Tuesday conversation with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on The View, calling one outlet’s claim that she was ignored during the segment a “bizarre fake news headline,” adding that the two had a “very interesting and respectful” conversation on both sides.

What kind of bizarre fake news headline is this? Did you not see us have a discussion about her labeling Soleimani a terrorist, OR her take on AOC’s statements about moderates in the dem party? We had a very interesting and respectful conversation. Warren didn’t ignore anything. https://t.co/bD182GcDPd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 8, 2020

Following McCain’s complaint, the story was amended to note that while she did struggle to get a word in at points in the interview, the two had noteworthy discussions on several topics, including the Iran conflict. Similar headlines from other outlets remain unchanged, however, and plenty of people on social media disagreed with her read of the situation.

McCain never shies away from ruffling feathers as a conservative voice on The View panel, admitting on a September appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day. Every single day.”

She added that despite her assumption and numerous spats with her fellow panelists, she’s never actually felt like she was going to be fired during her time on the ABC show.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally —; people get canceled so easily,” she added at the time. “And by the way, [Joy Behar] has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Getty