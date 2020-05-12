Meghan McCain Reveals 'Full Quarantine Witch Grey Hair' During Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Meghan McCain is going back to her roots...literally! The View co-host showed off her "witch grey hair" on Instagram as she admitted to going au naturale while filming the ABC talk show from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

"No lies about 'lighting', 'ry shampoo' or at home treatments here.... reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion," she captioned the photo, which showed her gray roots coming in behind her typical blonde locks. "Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done."

"Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven?" she continued, adding as a side note to commenters, "Also please don’t ask me to do my color at home, I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it."

McCain previously addressed her grays coming in on The View last month. "Look at this, I’ve got another like, ten days left before it’s full gray everywhere," she said at the time of her quarantine aesthetic. "There’s nothing we can do. I’m too scared to use a box product at home because I burned my hair off in high school. This is the world we’re living in."

The pregnant panelist's followers applauded her for showing off the reality of her current life. "You look great. You are happy and pregnant. Who cares about the rest. Best of luck to you!" one person wrote. Another chimed in, "I think it looks great!! Watch, in three more weeks, people will want the McCain color!"

McCain certainly has a lot to celebrate alongside co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman, as The View was revealed earlier this month to be beating The Ellen DeGeneres Show in ratings. "So proud of this entire team and especially my cohosts and how much blood, sweat and tears goes into making this show run," McCain wrote on Instagram at the news.

"When I joined the show three years ago on the insistence of my Dad [Sen. John McCain], more than a few people told me I was committing career suicide and wouldn't last a full season because the show had a habit of eating up and spitting out conservative hosts... Now we're beating Ellen in the ratings, interviewing every significant political figure in the country and have shown that women can be strong, smart, hard, intense and not need to make an attempt to be 'likable' or 'traditionally relatable' and still blow our competition out of the water and be an integral part of the news zeitgeist," she continued.

"I believe that ALL women in America are smart, shrewd and politically engaged in a way they haven't been in decades, no matter where they live or what they do - and I have always placed my bets on that ethos," McCain concluded. "I'm so proud of what we have tuned this show into, thank you all for supporting, watching, hating and talking. I wouldn't change a thing."