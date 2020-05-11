Meghan McCain Speaks out on 'The View' Beating 'Ellen' in Ratings

Meghan McCain took to social media to not only confess that The View is beating the ratings of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, but that they're blowing their "competition out of the water." McCain who joined the ever-changing cast three years ago, confessed that those around her were reluctant of her joining the cast, considering she would be the only conservative. However, in her lengthy post, she confirmed with fans that she made the right choice to sit at the table.

"So proud of this entire team and especially my cohosts and how much blood, sweat and tears goes into making this show run," she started her caption alongside a photo published by ABC. "It literally takes a small village and everyone has seamlessly and elegantly rolled with the punches - especially since the covid crisis." McCain then went on to explain how her choice to join co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman was questioned and doubted by many, but she decided to move forward as the long-running show's new conservative host. In fact, her father, John McCain, a republican senator who ran for President, was the one who encouraged her to make the move and follow through with being on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on May 6, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT

"When I joined the show three years ago on the insistence of my Dad, more than a few people told me I was committing career suicide and wouldn't last a full season because the show had a habit of eating up and spitting out conservative hosts... Now we're beating Ellen in the ratings, interviewing every significant political figure in the country and have shown that women can be strong, smart, hard, intense and not need to make an attempt to be 'likable' or 'traditionally relatable' and still blow our competition out of the water and be an integral part of the news zeitgeist," she continued. She concluded her post with encouraging words towards women calling "all women in America" smart regardless of where they come from or what they do.

"I believe that ALL women in America are smart, shrewd and politically engaged in a way they haven't been in decades, no matter where they live or what they do - and I have always placed my bets on that ethos. I'm so proud of what we have tuned this show into, thank you all for supporting, watching, hating and talking. I wouldn't change a think [American flag emoji]," she ended with.