Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Hayley Calls Stepmom Meghan King 'Selfish' Amid Divorce

The fallout from the news that Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King and former baseball player Jim Edmonds are getting divorced continues. News broke on Friday that the couple is separating just after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. King accuses Edmonds of cheating on her with one of their nannies.

Edmonds denies the allegations, as does the nanny. Now, Edmonds' daughter, Hayley, is speaking out against King.

"I think it's impossible to be happy with someone so … I don't know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that," she told Us Weekly.

"The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore."

Hayley appeared on Season 10 of RHOC when she was a teenager. She moved to California to live with King and Edmonds while her grandmother -- Edmonds' mom -- was battling cancer.

"I will say I didn't look the best when I was on the show, but I got so much scrutiny from the way that she portrayed me like I was stupid and I didn't care about anything," Hayley said. "In reality, like, I dropped out of high school to take care of my sick mother, and she came in and completely manipulated me to get on the show and told me I was making it harder on my mom to be there and I was giving her anxiety and I needed to live with Meghan and give my mom less stress."

In a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, Edmonds defended himself.

"It's dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities," he said. He also posted a message on Instagram. "No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else's mind," Edmonds wrote.

Edmonds admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to another woman over the summer when King was pregnant with their twins.

"I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage," King said in a statement in July. "His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won't be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine."