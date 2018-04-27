Off the Farm? Matt Roloff Shares Photo of New Home With Shocked Fans

Is Matt Roloff leaving his farm behind? The Little People, Big World personality shocked fans when he shared a photo of his new house amid an ongoing argument with ex Amy Roloff about who has the right to reside on their shared farm.

The TLC personality took to Instagram Thursday night to share a photo of himself standing outside of what appears to be his new house, although whether he intends to flip and sell the house as he had previously mulled over on the series Tuesday or move in with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, remains to be seen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After many crazy ups and down I’ve finally gotten this little gem all painted and fixed up,” he captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to show you a video of the inside final touches.”

Fans were surprised to see that Matt had gone ahead and bought a new house off of the farm, being that he was only considering the major move during the most recent episode of Little People, Big World.

“Are you going to move in?? Or sell?” one commented.

“Is this the house he bought to flip?” another asked.

Others assumed this was his new permanent residence.

“I feel that he should have stayed,” one user commented. “The farm is his as Amy’s. Who knows what was said in their divorce that we don’t know about. But, I feel that Matt is Roloff farm. He breaths the farm. To the point that he lost his marriage. I feel that he will always be sad that he had to move out of there. Is not the same that you wake up in the middle of the night and just stroll around the farm.”

“I’m sad he left the farm he was more deserving to keep it than Amy,” another added. “But! I hope he enjoy his new home. Congrats!”

In the episode Tuesday, Matt lamented living so close to his ex, who resides in the family home as per the terms of their divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Matt admitted. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He continued: “Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy. Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff