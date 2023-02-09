Matt Roloff Asks for Prayers as Son Zach Undergoes 'Important' Surgery

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is asking for prayers as son Zach Roloff recovers from an "important" surgery. The TLC personality, 61, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of Zach with his and wife Tori Roloff's kids, sharing that the 32-year-old would be undergoing a shunt revision procedure to repair the hollow tube previously placed in his brain to help drain and redirect cerebrospinal fluid into the body.

"Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision," Matt captioned the post. "He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest... all prayers up please for Zach's successful recovery."

Tori also shared about the surgery on her Instagram Story as she also asked for prayers. "We discovered Zach's shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning," Tori, 31, wrote at the time, admitting that while she "hesitated" sharing the news, she believes "strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow." She added, "They say it's routine surgery but it's far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!"

She later took to Instagram to share the post-op details alongside photos of her husband recovering in the hospital. "Not exactly how we saw our week going..." she began. "Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!" Tori thanked everyone for the "prayers that you have covered us in," noting that she felt "so incredibly blessed" by their neurosurgeon team and their "attentiveness to Zach's needs!"

Thanking friends, family and mother-in-law Amy Roloff for "playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours" while watching grandkids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 9 months, Tori continued that she prays Zach's recovery is "quick and easy" and that this surgery "will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" She concluded, "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery... and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."