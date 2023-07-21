'Match Me Abroad': Michelle's Date Brought to Tears in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Michelle isn't feeling the chemistry with her date Michael as matchmaker Katarina encourages them to connect on a deeper level. PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the energy workshop date gone wrong in Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC dating show, which ends with Michael in tears – and Michelle rolling her eyes.

From the start, the energy workshop facilitator offers up a less-than-glowing first impression of Michelle's date. "My impression is that Michael is really annoying," he says. "He's so much in his head and he's very needy. He demands a lot of energy." Despite that, the guide wants to help Michelle and Michael connect with one another, encouraging the two to sit opposite one another on the ground, close their eyes and "go inside" themselves.

"Perhaps put your hands on your heart and feel into your heart," he continues, encouraging Michelle to "feel into how you could get support from [Michael] physically." After thinking for a moment, Michelle leans in for a hug, telling Michael tentatively, "Everyone needs a hug." As Michael embraces her, somewhat awkwardly, the workshop guide reminds him to "make sure she's comfortable" in their hug. It didn't necessarily have the intended bonding effect, Michelle confesses later to the cameras. "Michael's very shy about touching," she says. "Like [I] think he just felt awkward. Kind of felt like I was a cat."

The guide then encourages Michael to take his turn and "let [himself] go and be supported by" Michelle. It's then that Michael curls up on Michelle's lap and begins to cry. "Most men as boys are brought up not to show weakness, but to tough it out," the guide notes of Michael's response. Michael adds after the embrace, "I felt some release of emotions and some tears. I don't know why, but her body language is telling me, 'I can trust you, I'm open to you.' So it just all came out."

Michael tells Michelle, "I never experienced this in my whole life. A mother always like gives a son a warm hug and soft, and sometimes I think men need that too." While it may have been a vulnerable experience for Michael, Michelle feels a little odd about the interaction, noting, "Nothing turns me on faster than being compared to your mom." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.