'Match Me Abroad': Susan and Mauricio Deepen Their Connection in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad single Susan may have found the connection she's been looking for in Colombian graphic designer Mauricio. The two deepen their bond through intimate conversation in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of TLC's international matchmaking show.

Out on their second date together, Mauricio is willing to jump into the deep end with the New York native, asking her about the "light and shadow" in her life. Susan is clearly impressed, praising her date for his "good questions." When it comes to her "light" in life, she lists her beloved dog Calliope and her father, only for Mauricio to inquire about her mother. Susan reveals that she does love her mom, but their relationship can be "difficult," prompting Mauricio to respond with an understanding gesture.

Asking for a photo of her family, Mauricio then turns his attention to Susan's brother, whom she tells him is married and has a daughter. "But not you?" Mauricio asks, to which Susan responds a definitive no. She explains to the camera, "I couldn't have children, but Calliope fills that void." When it comes to these intimate discussions, she adds, "Honestly, I don't normally have these conversations on a second date, but I'm more open with Mauricio because it's just easier."

Susan then asks about Mauricio's daughter, whom he visits in New York once or twice a year. Susan encourages her date to text her when he makes his way to the Big Apple, and Mauricio excitedly plans to visit museums with his unofficial "guide." Susan responds playfully, "Yes, at your service." Mauricio admits to the camera, "I think there is a connection between Susan and I. Susan is one of the [people] I'd like to date again."

It's clear the date is going well, and Susan can't help but give matchmaker Juan credit. "I'm having such a great time with Mauricio," she tells the camera. "He's artistic. He's talented. He's my age – super handsome. Juan finally gets in the lane that he should have been in, and I'm grateful for that." She teases, "He's kind of redeemed himself a little bit, not by much, by just a little bit." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.